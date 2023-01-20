Free shipping on orders $35+
Brian Capon
Brian Capon received a Ph.D. in botany from the University of Chicago. For thirty years he was a professor of botany at California State University, Los Angeles.
By the Author
Botany for Gardeners, Fourth Edition
“This should be the cornerstone of every gardener’s library.” —Jeff Gillman, Director of the Botanical Gardens at the University of North Carolina What happens inside…
Plant Survival
Unlike animals that can run from danger or migrate to a more hospitable environment, plants must rely on adaptations that permit them to survive where…