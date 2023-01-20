Free shipping on orders $35+
Barbara Damrosch
Barbara Damrosch is one of the nation’s most respected garden experts and writers. She is the author of Theme Gardens and The Garden Primer and writes a weekly column for The Washington Post called “A Cook’s Garden.” She appeared as a regular correspondent on the PBS series The Victory Garden, and co-hosted the series Gardening Naturally for The Learning Channel. She is the co-owner, with her husband, Eliot Coleman, of Four Season Farm, an experimental market garden in Harborside, Maine, that is a nationally recognized model of small-scale sustainable agriculture.
Eliot Coleman started Four Season Farm in 1968 and soon after became a leading figure in the organic movement. He has written and spoken extensively on the subject of organic agriculture for 40 years and is the author of The New Organic Grower, Four-Season Harvest, and The Winter Harvest Handbook.
