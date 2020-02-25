Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Magic Mistake

The Magic Mistake

by

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

After becoming the most awkward fairy godmother ever, twelve year old Lacey Unger-Ware thought that her magical duties were done for good. In fact, she”s just getting started. When Lacey is invited to attend the Godmother Academy it should be a dream come true. But to Lacey it means the total opposite: she”ll have to be separated from her friends and family for a hundred years. Um, no thank you! But this is an offer Lacey can”t refuse. The fairy godmother Katarina knows that Lacey will be cursed forever if she doesn”t complete the magical test. Now Lacey must find the true love for one special lady and arrange the perfect wedding before time runs out. With her best friends Sunny and Paige along to help, there”s a glimmer of hope. But where”s a fairy godmother to save the day when you need one? Oh, wait… The second book in Barbara Brauner and James Iver Mattson”s middle grade series is full of heart and charm, and Abigail Halpin”s black-and-white illustrations are irresistible.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: February 4th 2014

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781423190295

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Oh My Godmother