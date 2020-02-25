Praise for OH MY GODMOTHER: THE GLITTER TRAP

“With all the twists, mishaps, and slapstick of a sitcom, Brauner and Mattson’s lively debut will hook readers. Halpin’s energetic b&w illustrations are frosting on this comedic confection of a book.” –Publishers Weekly

“Featuring zany escapades, madcap magic and a cantankerous fairy godmother, this effervescent series debut enchants.” –Kirkus





Middle school is far from a fairytale for adorkable misfit Lacey Unger-Ware. When Lacey ends up with popular girl Paige Harrington’s smart-mouthed fairy godmother, Katarina, trapped in her hair, life gets more magical-just not in a prince charming’ kind of way.Katarina’s wings are too damaged to continue her fairy duties, and Lacey must take over as Paige’s fairy godmother. Distracted by her new responsibilities, Lacey’s in danger of losing her best friend, Sunny. Can Lacey get the hang of magic, make Paige’s dreams come true, and survive middle school?Barbara Brauner and James Iver Mattson’s debut novel is full of heart and charm. Get ready for the Oh My Godmother series to cast a spell on tween girls!“This modern spin on a popular fairy tale will leave tweens LOLing.”-