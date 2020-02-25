The Spell Bind

For the first time ever, the Godmothers’ League is allowing a student to be homeschooled???and that student just happens to be Lacey Unger-Ware. Fairy godmother training is tougher than it seems, though. Rhyming spells, magic dresses, and all those fairy-godmothering books are just the start of Lacey’s troubles. When jetpack-obsessed Martin Shembly goes from unpopular to the biggest outcast in Lincoln Middle School history, Lacey tries to help???with a little magic. Oops! Now she’s caught in a serious spell bind! Martin is her new fairy godmother client! And if she fails to fix Martin’s problems, Lacey and Katarina will be whooshed away to the South Pole. Worse: Martin’s life will permanently stink. Forever. Will Lacey’s training be enough to save them all? Or is Katarina going to need to learn to speak penguin?