The Spell Bind

For the first time ever, the Godmothers’ League is allowing a student to be homeschooled???and that student just happens to be Lacey Unger-Ware. Fairy godmother training is tougher than it seems, though. Rhyming spells, magic dresses, and all those fairy-godmothering books are just the start of Lacey’s troubles. When jetpack-obsessed Martin Shembly goes from unpopular to the biggest outcast in Lincoln Middle School history, Lacey tries to help???with a little magic. Oops! Now she’s caught in a serious spell bind! Martin is her new fairy godmother client! And if she fails to fix Martin’s problems, Lacey and Katarina will be whooshed away to the South Pole. Worse: Martin’s life will permanently stink. Forever. Will Lacey’s training be enough to save them all? Or is Katarina going to need to learn to speak penguin?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Adolescence

On Sale: October 28th 2014

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781484707791

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"With all the twists, mishaps, and slapstick of a sitcom, Brauner and Mattson's lively debut will hook readers. Halpin's energetic b&w illustrations are frosting on this comedic confection of a book."—Publishers Weekly
"Quick-witted and spunky, Lacey beguiles readers in her second adventure."—Kirkus
"This modern spin on a popular fairy tale will leave tweens LOLing."—Booklist Online
"Featuring zany escapades, madcap magic and a cantankerous fairy godmother, this effervescent series debut enchants."—Kirkus
