Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Spell Bind
For the first time ever, the Godmothers’ League is allowing a student to be homeschooled???and that student just happens to be Lacey Unger-Ware. Fairy godmother training is tougher than it seems, though. Rhyming spells, magic dresses, and all those fairy-godmothering books are just the start of Lacey’s troubles. When jetpack-obsessed Martin Shembly goes from unpopular to the biggest outcast in Lincoln Middle School history, Lacey tries to help???with a little magic. Oops! Now she’s caught in a serious spell bind! Martin is her new fairy godmother client! And if she fails to fix Martin’s problems, Lacey and Katarina will be whooshed away to the South Pole. Worse: Martin’s life will permanently stink. Forever. Will Lacey’s training be enough to save them all? Or is Katarina going to need to learn to speak penguin?Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE GLITTER TRAP
"With all the twists, mishaps, and slapstick of a sitcom, Brauner and Mattson's lively debut will hook readers. Halpin's energetic b&w illustrations are frosting on this comedic confection of a book."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR THE MAGIC MISTAKE
"Quick-witted and spunky, Lacey beguiles readers in her second adventure."—Kirkus
"Quick-witted and spunky, Lacey beguiles readers in her second adventure."—Kirkus
PRAISE FOR THE GLITTER TRAP
"This modern spin on a popular fairy tale will leave tweens LOLing."—Booklist Online
"This modern spin on a popular fairy tale will leave tweens LOLing."—Booklist Online
PRAISE FOR THE GLITTER TRAP
"Featuring zany escapades, madcap magic and a cantankerous fairy godmother, this effervescent series debut enchants."—Kirkus
"Featuring zany escapades, madcap magic and a cantankerous fairy godmother, this effervescent series debut enchants."—Kirkus