Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Let's Stay In
More than 120 Recipes to Nourish the People You Love
A Cozy Take on Meals Will Have You Stoking the Home Fires!Read More
Author Ashley Rodriguez has focused her career on teaching people the importance of a good meal at home, first with Date Night In, a relationship cookbook that brought the romance back to home-cooked meals at home. For her next book, she’s turning the focus outward. Let’s Stay In is all about effortless hospitality, meaningful family meals, and an appreciation for the magic of meals shared with others. Families, neighbors, friends, and loved ones will find a different kind of love around the table together, connecting over memorable meals. The recipes walk you through every meal of the day with delicious breakfasts, easy lunches, inviting dinners, and Ashley’s signature incredible desserts:
Author Ashley Rodriguez has focused her career on teaching people the importance of a good meal at home, first with Date Night In, a relationship cookbook that brought the romance back to home-cooked meals at home. For her next book, she’s turning the focus outward. Let’s Stay In is all about effortless hospitality, meaningful family meals, and an appreciation for the magic of meals shared with others. Families, neighbors, friends, and loved ones will find a different kind of love around the table together, connecting over memorable meals. The recipes walk you through every meal of the day with delicious breakfasts, easy lunches, inviting dinners, and Ashley’s signature incredible desserts:
- Breakfasts of Red Lentil and Chickpea Stew with Poached Eggs, Breakfast BLTs, and Spiced Raisin Scones
- Midday meals of Zucchini, Gruyere & Basil Quesadillas, Ricotta, Speck and Plum Salsa Tartine, and Ivy’s Split Pea Soup
- Table-groaning dinners of Steak Tacos with Radish and Pickled Onions, Oven Baked Risotto with Squash and Rosemary Candied Walnuts, and Grilled Leg of Lamb with Green Sauce
- Sweets and drinks like Blood Orange Poppy Seed Upside Down Cake, Guava Coconut Punch, The Easiest Pear Tart, and Cardamom Cream Soda
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Ashley Rodriguez cooks the kind of food I want to eat every day. Packed with bright and fresh flavors that are thoughtfully combined without much fuss, this book is full of recipes for everything from weeknight staples like Flank Steak Totchos and Romaine Hearts with Parmesan Lime Dip to special occasion treats-hello, Bittersweet Chocolate Cake with Salted Butterscotch Buttercream! All photographed in her signature vibrant style, this is the kind of food that makes staying in even better than going out.
—Yossy Arefi, author of Sweeter Off the Vine
—Yossy Arefi, author of Sweeter Off the Vine
One look at Let's Stay In and you can immediately see that everyone in Ashley Rodriguez's home is living their best life, and good food is at the core of it. These recipes say to the person you're cooking them for: "You matter to me. For you, I will make the effort." And that kind of message keeps marriages and families together.—Sarah Copeland, author of Feast and The Newlywed Cookbook
To say I'm obsessed would be an understatement. Let's Stay In serves as a playbook for living life to the fullest with the most delicious food. It's chock-full of unfussy recipes for every occasion, whether you're cooking a quick weeknight dinner, celebrating a birthday party, or hosting game night for all your friends. Ashley, per usual, hit the ball out of the park on this book!—Gaby Dalkin, author of What's Gaby Cooking
Ashley Rodriguez's Let's Stay In is the triumphant extension of her first book, with her very real experience of feeding a thriving family evident on every page. Relatable and enthusiastic, it is full of recipes destined to become favorites of countless households--the Winter Greens Gratin are a comfort on a gray day, then the Golden Raisin Orange Rolls are a holiday-worthy treat, while her Speculaas Graham Crackers are simply brilliant.—Tara O'Brady, author of Seven Spoons
"With this book, Ashley has created delicious recipes that my wife and I love making together with our boys as a family, sharing laughs and creating memories. One of my favorite things to say on a rare Friday night off is 'let's stay in,' and this book makes it even more enjoyable to do exactly that!"—Curtis Stone, chef/restaurateur and author of Good Food, Good Life
"Ashley's recipes are food at its most sincere. This book is unpretentious and deeply lovable, inspiring a sense of play in the kitchen we can look forward to every day."—Joy Wilson, creator of Joy the Baker and author of Over Easy
Let's Stay In showcases Ashley's amazing ability to turn the everyday meal into something beautiful, and holidays into colorful, fun-to-make feasts. This book is filled with delicious, fresh, unfussy recipes that are bound to become family favorites, and stories that will make you want to hug the pages.—Molly Yeh, author of Molly on the Range and star of Food Network's Girl Meets Farm