The Tower of Fools

by

From the acclaimed, World Fantasy award-winning author of the New York Times bestselling Witcher series comes the first in a new trilogy that charts the epic adventures of a young magician and healer.

When a thoughtless indiscretion finds Reinmar of Bielau caught in the crosshairs of powerful noble family, he is forced to flee his home. But once he passes beyond the city walls, he finds that there are dangers ahead as well as behind. Pursued by dark forces both human and mystic, it’ll take all his wits, his skill in healing, and his knowledge of magic to survive.


Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms

Witcher collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny

The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: July 21st 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549101625

Edition: Unabridged

