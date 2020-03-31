Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Tower of Fools
From the New York Times bestselling author of the legendary Witcher series–the books that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games–come the first in an epic new trilogy set during the vibrantly depicted Hussite wars.
When a thoughtless indiscretion finds Reinmar of Bielau caught in the crosshairs of powerful noble family, he is forced to flee his home.
But once he passes beyond the city walls, he finds that there are dangers ahead as well as behind.
With strange, mystical forces gathering in the shadows, and pursued not only by brothers bent on vengeance, but also by the Holy Inquisition, Reynevan finds himself in the Narrenturm, the Tower of Fools: a medieval asylum for the mad, or for those who dare to think differently and challenge the prevailing order.
Also by Andrzej Sapkowski:
Witcher collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)
Translated by David French
