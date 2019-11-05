The Tower of Fools





When a thoughtless indiscretion finds Reinmar of Bielau caught in the crosshairs of powerful noble family, he is forced to flee his home. But once he passes beyond the city walls, he finds that there are dangers ahead as well as behind. Pursued by dark forces both human and mystic, it’ll take all his wits, his skill in healing, and his knowledge of magic to survive.