Daddy and the Beanstalk (A Graphic Novel)

Description

With all the charm and cuteness of the Narwhal and Jelly series, this new series from Andrew Weiner takes on classic fairy tales and the family chaos of bedtime.



Did you know that Jack was looking for hot dogs when he climbed up the beanstalk? Or that he was led there by a talking fox named Wendy?



Ok, maybe that’s not how the real story goes, but when Estella’s dad, Andrew, tells her bedtime stories, she’s always in for a bit of twist!



A hilarious modern retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk, Daddy and the Beanstalk is a recipe for fun and adventure—with a hint of magic.