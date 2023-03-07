Song of the Sea: The Graphic Novel

Description

A lush graphic novel about family adrift and the magical adventure that brings them together. Based on the award-winning film, this gorgeous adaptation includes a bonus story from the film's creator.



Many years after the disappearance of their mother, siblings Ben and Saoirse are still drowning in grief, as is their lighthouse-keeper father. Ben blames his little sister for the loss of their mother, and despite being six years old, Saoirse has yet to speak. When the kids discover that Saoirse is a selkie and the magical world that their mother told stories about is real, they dive into an adventure to keep the spirit world from disappearing forever. Based on the award-winning film Song of the Sea, this graphic novel is a wonder of magical storytelling and visual splendor that is destined to become a classic.



Includes an 18-page bonus story written and illustrated by film creator Tomm Moore and a Gaelic glossary.



Song of the Sea (along with Wolfwalkers and The Secret of Kells) is part of Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy which celebrates magic, fantasy, and Celtic mythology.

