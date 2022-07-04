Tomm Moore

Samuel Sattin is an author and coffee addict. He penned the graphic novel adaptions of Cartoon Saloon’s Academy Award–nominated Irish folklore film trilogy. He is also the author of Unico: Awakening, the first book in an upcoming manga series that reimagines Osamu Tezuka’s classic character. Samuel’s past work includes Bezkamp and The Silent End. He graduated with an MFA in Comics from California College of the Arts and a creative writing MFA from Mills College.