Andrew Weiner
Andrew Weiner is a graphic novelist, screenwriter, and filmmaker, and the founder of the multimedia entertainment company Inner Station. Most recently, he cowrote and created the YA graphic novel, Girl on Fire alongside Alicia Keys. To date, he has written, produced, and/or directed eight feature films. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, his two small kids, and their giant cat, Waldo.Read More
Bethany Crandall is an illustrator and designer based in Idaho. Bethany has illustrated children’s books and for magazines. She has also worked doing designs for children’s television. Bethany studied at Brigham Young University—Idaho and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in illustration. She enjoys drawing and reading. She invites you to find her on Instagram @bethanycrandallart.
