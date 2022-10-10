Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Bethany Crandall

Bethany Crandell writes young adult novels because the feelings that come with life’s “first” times are too good not to relive again and again. Summer on the Short Bus is Crandell’s debut. She lives in San Diego with her husband and two daughters, one of whom is differently-abled. Visit Bethany online at bethanycrandell.com and Twitter @bethanycrandell.
