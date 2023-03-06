Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Daddy and the Beanstalk (A Graphic Novel)
Daddy and the Beanstalk (A Graphic Novel)

by Andrew Weiner

Illustrated by Bethany Crandall

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316592901

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Fairy Tales, Folklore, Legends & Mythology

Description

With all the charm and cuteness of the Narwhal and Jelly series, this new series from Andrew Weiner takes on classic fairy tales and the family chaos of bedtime.

Did you know that Jack was looking for hot dogs when he climbed up the beanstalk? Or that he was led there by a talking fox named Wendy?  

Ok, maybe that’s not how the real story goes, but when Estella’s dad, Andrew, tells her bedtime stories, she’s always in for a bit of twist!

A hilarious modern retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk, Daddy and the Beanstalk is a recipe for fun and adventure—with a hint of magic. 

