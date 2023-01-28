“The Fat Kitchen could not be more timely. It’s a guide to preparing and using animal fats, indulgently or sparingly, in all sorts of delectable ways. Tempting recipes … open new horizons.” — New York Times



“Will have you correctly convinced that fat is your friend. Repeat after us: Fat is your friend.” — Cowboys Indians Magazine



“This is a book after my own heart — unapologetic, clear, and filled with recipes that make me want to head to the kitchen.” — Michael Ruhlman, author of Charcuterie, The Book of Schmaltz, and Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America, from the foreword



“Give yourself permission to eat healthy animal fats Andrea Chesman’s way and you will never feel hungry or unsatisfied again!” — Sally Fallon Morell, President, The Weston A. Price Foundation



"A surprisingly beautiful cookbook … full of information on which fats come from which parts of animals, how to render them at home (or where to buy them) and how to store and use them properly. But the real showpiece of The Fat Kitchen is its many delectable recipes. Each one includes gorgeous photos, detailed instructions and tips on how to best incorporate fats. And the recipes themselves will have readers salivating, including Onion Confit and Chorizo-Cheese Empanadas; Curried Beef Pasties in the savory section; and Amish Potato Buns, Jelly Doughnuts and Blueberry Galette in the sweets. Any home cook wanting to avoid processed oils, as well as anyone hoping for more tender baked goods and tasty main dishes, is sure to enjoy The Fat Kitchen." — Jessica Howard, bookseller at Bookmans, Tucson, Arizona

"Chesman looks at the chemistry and biology of fats and concludes that they can be put to good, healthy, and constructive use in cooking." — Booklist



