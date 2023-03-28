Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

A Booze & Vinyl Christmas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Booze & Vinyl Christmas

Merry Music-and-Drink Pairings to Celebrate the Season

by André Darlington

Photographs by Jason Varney

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $17.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $17.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762482863

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Bartending & Cocktails

Description

Celebrate the holidays with this merry collection of beloved Christmas albums paired with mood-setting cocktails—a companion to the bestselling listening party guide, Booze & Vinyl.

Whether you're planning your finest Ugly Christmas Sweater Party or spending a quiet evening by the stocking-lined fireside at home, make the season bright with this guide to 40 favorite holiday albums from the 1940s to the present. Each entry features liner notes on the album and accompanying boozy beverage recipes that complement the music or connect the drink to the artist. Select holiday food recipes throughout complete the experience.

Among the artist albums featured are: Johnny Mathis, the Beach Boys, Elvis, the Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Sia, Dolly Parton, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Vince Guaraldi, Barbara Streisand, Willie Nelson, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Michael Bublé, and John Legend.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less