Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Freewater
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Debut author Amina Luqman-Dawson pens a lyrical, accessible historical middle-grade novel about two enslaved children’s escape from a plantation and the many ways they find freedom.
Under the cover of night, twelve-year-old Homer flees Southerland Plantation with his little sister Ada, unwillingly leaving their beloved mother behind. Much as he adores her and fears for her life, Homer knows there’s no turning back, not with the overseer on their trail. Through tangled vines, secret doorways, and over a sky bridge, the two find a secret community called Freewater, deep in the swamp.
In this society created by formerly enslaved people and some freeborn children, Homer finds new friends, almost forgetting where he came from. But when he learns of a threat that could destroy Freewater, he crafts a plan to find his mother and help his new home.
Deeply inspiring and loosely based on the history of maroon communities in the South, this is a striking tale of survival, adventure, friendship, and courage.
Under the cover of night, twelve-year-old Homer flees Southerland Plantation with his little sister Ada, unwillingly leaving their beloved mother behind. Much as he adores her and fears for her life, Homer knows there’s no turning back, not with the overseer on their trail. Through tangled vines, secret doorways, and over a sky bridge, the two find a secret community called Freewater, deep in the swamp.
In this society created by formerly enslaved people and some freeborn children, Homer finds new friends, almost forgetting where he came from. But when he learns of a threat that could destroy Freewater, he crafts a plan to find his mother and help his new home.
Deeply inspiring and loosely based on the history of maroon communities in the South, this is a striking tale of survival, adventure, friendship, and courage.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Solidly researched and beautifully written, this is storytelling at its finest.”—Kathi Appelt, National Book Award Finalist and Newbery Honor Winner
"Freewater is a moving, powerful homage to the men, women, and children who rejected slavery and dared invent a free life in the American wilderness."—Dr. Sylviane A. Diouf, author of Slavery's Exiles: The Story of the American Maroons
"Gorgeously told, thrilling, and deeply empowering.... Amina brings to life so vividly this important but overlooked chapter in history."—Meena Harris, #1 New York Times bestselling author
“A remarkable accomplishment—a sheer triumph of a book.”—Linda Sue Park, Newbery Medal winner and New York Times bestselling author
"This is detailed and well-researched historical fiction.... An exceptional addition to the resistance stories of enslaved people."—Kirkus, starred review
"[A] lyrical story of hope, strength, and ingenuity....Direct your Christopher Paul Curtis and Avi fans this way."
—Booklist, starred review
—Booklist, starred review
"Historical fiction at its finest."—Bookpage
"[A] vividly written, wholly accessible novel of enslavement and resistance."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"An engrossing, multi-perspective debut novel...[with] an explosive and cathartic conclusion."—Horn Book, starred review
"A well-written book that explores a relatively unknown piece of history."—School Library Connection, starred review