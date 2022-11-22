Description

A nonpartisan, unbiased look at the First Amendment and how it informs our daily lives, Your Freedom, Your Power clearly explains the fundamentals of American politics to middle grade readers.



The First Amendment grants kids and every other citizen five monster privileges: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press,

freedom of assembly, and the right to petition the government. If the First Amendment is everywhere in their lives, shouldn’t kids know more about it? Yes!



In Your Freedom, Your Power, middle grade readers get a focused look at their freedoms and rights through the lens of this all-powerful First Amendment. The book engages children in learning more about their country and their rights and responsibilities. Each section will answer key questions readers may have thought about like: Do I have the right to protest at school? Can I be punished at school for something I say on social media? Why can’t I wear whatever I want? Can I text whatever I want? While answering these questions and explaining fundamental legal concepts every kid should know, Your Freedom, Your Power shares the fascinating stories behind some of the most important legal cases and social movements that have affected kids’ lives and rights.