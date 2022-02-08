Allison Matulli

Allison Matulli is a former attorney and educator, now Founder of The Little Lawyers, an organization promoting legal awareness for children. Allison is an educational reform activist who consults with schools worldwide on how to introduce, teach, and empower educators and kids to address issues of race, systemic racism, prejudice, legal literacy, diversity, and inclusion. Formerly a teacher and a certified American Montessori Society lead educator, she has always brought legal literacy into her classroom. She is a biweekly columnist for Education Week, the leading K-12 periodical (Circulation: Print: 50,000; Online: 725,000). Allison holds a B.A. in Economics from St. Joseph’s University, a Master’s in Education from Endicott College and a J.D. from Howard University School of Law. She is based in Miami where she lives with her husband and two children, Max and Eva.



Clelia Castro-Malaspina is a former attorney whose goal is to make the law more accessible to kids. She received her bachelor’s degrees in English and Communications from Boston College, her law degree from American University Washington College of Law and her Master’s in Publishing and Writing from Emerson College.

