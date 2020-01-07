Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Campaign

The Campaign

With Liberty and Study Hall for All

by

For readers interested in social and political justice comes a new middle grade fiction series about student council, elections, and running a fair and honest campaign

Amanda Adams has always dreamed of running for class president. Her mom is a member of Congress and her dad is a political strategist who manages her mother’s campaigns. Politics is in her DNA. She has the perfect VP in mind for the school ticket: her best friend Meghan Hart. But when Amanda finds out that Meghan has political ambitions of her own, these two best friends suddenly find themselves on opposite sides of the aisle, and, as each girl mounts her campaign, it’s clear the gloves are about to come off. As the rest of their classmates begin to choose sides, the girls realize how they carry themselves over the coming weeks will have a lasting impact on the outcome.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Politics & Government

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780762496242

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Readers will root for ambitious Amanda Adams as she mounts her campaign for seventh-grade class president-and manages the unexpected drama of running against her own best friend. Full of insidery election details and fascinating presidential facts, The Campaign is a fun, timely, and inspiring must-read for politically engaged young readers."—Rebecca Behrens, author of When Audrey Met Alice and Alone in the Woods
"With the perfect blend of humor, drama, and the secret inner workings of middle-school politics, The Campaign has my vote!"—Brooks Benjamin, author of My Seventh-Grade Life in Tights
"Middle school friendship drama meets modern-day politics in this timely, hilarious, and heartfelt story!"—Jen Malone, author of The Sleepover
"The Campaign by Laurie Friedman is a joy to read! A feel-good, quick-paced story of resilience, peppered with fun inspirational facts about real life US presidents. You will root hard for Amanda Adams, daughter of a real-life congresswoman, as she faces countless personal and political challenges running for president of her 7th grade class!"—Elizabeth Atkinson, award-winning author of I, Emma Freke, The Island of Beyond, and Fly Back, Agnes
Read More Read Less