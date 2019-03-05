Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dare to Inspire
Sustain the Fire of Inspiration in Work and Life
What drives the spark of inspiration in the world’s most creative and accomplished people, and how anyone can transform a “Eureka” moment into concrete, sustainable results and positive changeRead More
After the initial moment of inspiration, many people find that the spark goes away. It sometimes seems that, while inspiration is a powerful stimulus, it’s not a lasting one, and there’s nothing you can do to sustain it. But what if you could?
Dare to Inspire shows readers how to approach inspiration as a designed, deliberate practice — like other practices for thriving in life, you get to choose it, own it, and maintain it. By effectively managing your energy, practicing positive rituals, and creating a support system and accountability, you can learn how to intentionally re-spark the engines of inspiration. Featuring examples including Andy Puddicombe’s invention of the popular app Headspace (based on a spiritual revelation to offer a service making meditation accessible to everyone, whether they are on a Himalayan mountaintop or living in a noisy New York City walkup) to Chance the Rapper’s commitment to a music career, and many more, Dare to Inspire will be a key book for readers interested in creativity, success, achievement, and happiness.
After the initial moment of inspiration, many people find that the spark goes away. It sometimes seems that, while inspiration is a powerful stimulus, it’s not a lasting one, and there’s nothing you can do to sustain it. But what if you could?
Dare to Inspire shows readers how to approach inspiration as a designed, deliberate practice — like other practices for thriving in life, you get to choose it, own it, and maintain it. By effectively managing your energy, practicing positive rituals, and creating a support system and accountability, you can learn how to intentionally re-spark the engines of inspiration. Featuring examples including Andy Puddicombe’s invention of the popular app Headspace (based on a spiritual revelation to offer a service making meditation accessible to everyone, whether they are on a Himalayan mountaintop or living in a noisy New York City walkup) to Chance the Rapper’s commitment to a music career, and many more, Dare to Inspire will be a key book for readers interested in creativity, success, achievement, and happiness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use