Allison Holzer

Allison Holzer is a consultant, entrepreneur, and coach with a passion for challenging leaders to leverage the power of their emotions to achieve success. Prior to her current role as a cofounder of InspireCorps and an executive coach, she was director of coaching for the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, founded by Peter Salovey, president of Yale and one of the pioneers who coined the term “Emotional Intelligence (EI).”



Sandra Spataro started her professional career in Silicon Valley, working in various management positions at Oracle Corporation, with executives such as Ray Lane and Larry Ellison. As cofounder and chief excellence officer at InspireCorps, Spataro designs products and services for clients.



Jen Grace Baron is an organization development leader with a 20-year track record of success, leading large-scale talent strategy initiatives in companies such as eBay, Hewlett Packard, and Johnson & Johnson.

