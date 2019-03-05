Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dare to Inspire
Sustain the Fire of Inspiration in Work and Life
What drives the spark of inspiration in the world’s most creative and accomplished people, and how anyone can transform a “Eureka” moment into concrete, sustainable results and positive changeRead More
After the initial moment of inspiration, many people find that the spark goes away. It sometimes seems that, while inspiration is a powerful stimulus, it’s not a lasting one, and there’s nothing you can do to sustain it. But what if you could?
Dare to Inspire shows readers how to approach inspiration as a designed, deliberate practice — like other practices for thriving in life, you get to choose it, own it, and maintain it. By effectively managing your energy, practicing positive rituals, and creating a support system and accountability, you can learn how to intentionally re-spark the engines of inspiration. Featuring examples including Andy Puddicombe’s invention of the popular app Headspace (based on a spiritual revelation to offer a service making meditation accessible to everyone, whether they are on a Himalayan mountaintop or living in a noisy New York City walkup) to Chance the Rapper’s commitment to a music career, and many more, Dare to Inspire will be a key book for readers interested in creativity, success, achievement, and happiness.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Smart, well-researched, and timely... Dare to Inspire shows how to spark and sustain exponential growth."—Shawn Achor, New York Times bestselling author of Big Potential and The Happiness Advantage
"In Dare to Inspire, the authors have identified a most critical element of successful teams and organizations of the future...their practical tools and frameworks make inspiration accessible and sustainable for any leader, team, or organization."—Amy C. Edmondson, professor, Harvard Business School, author of The Fearless Organization
"Dare to Inspire shows us how inspiration need not be a fleeting emotion, but can be intentionally practiced, sustained, and cultivated for maximum positive impact on the world."—Scott Barry Kaufman, psychologist at Columbia University and coauthor of Wired to Create
"A must read for entrepreneurs, effective leaders, and CEOs who want to build a competitive advantage through the power of their people."—Chip Conley, New York Times bestselling author and hospitality entrepreneur
"A compelling compilation of examples showing the remarkable results inspired teams achieve and a leader's roadmap on how to accomplish it."—Gary Garfield, former CEO Bridgestone Americas
"What's at the intersection of possibility and invincibility? Inspiration. The authors show you how to spot it, grow it, and sustain it to fuel your own creativity and motivation, and that of your team or organization."—Margaret H. Greenberg, MAPP, PCC, executive coach and author of Profit from the Positive
"People hope for success, but they crave inspiration; the problem has always been in knowing how to find it -- Holzer, Spataro, and Grace Baron show us how. Reading Dare to Inspire, half the time I had a lump in my throat, the other half a fire in my gut."—Brigadier General Thomas A. Kolditz, PhD, founding director, Ann and John Doerr Institute for New Leaders Rice University and founding director, West Point Leadership Center, U.S. Military Academy