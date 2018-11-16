The greatest dangers hide the brightest treasures in this bold, planet-hopping science fiction adventure series.





The crew of the legendary Capricious are rich enough to retire in comfort for the rest of their days, but none of it matters if the galaxy is still in danger.





Nilah and Boots, the ship’s newest crew-members hear the word of a mysterious cult that may have links back to an ancient and all-powerful magic. To find it, hot-headed Nilah will have to go undercover and find the source of their power without revealing her true identity. Meanwhile, Boots is forced to confront the one person she’d hoped never to see again: her old, turn-coat treasure-hunting partner.





The Salvagers

A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe

A Bad Deal for the Whole Galaxy

The Worst of All Possible Worlds