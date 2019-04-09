The Align Method

Floor Sitting

Hanging

Hip-Hinging

Walking

Nose Breathing

Aaron Alexander shows readers how posture and body alignment are powerful tools for building strength, achieving peak performance, reducing pain, and approaching the world with a new sense of confidence.Good posture is about more than standing up straight: It can change your mood, alleviate pain, rid your body of stressful tension, and may be the difference between getting that raise you’ve wanted and attracting your ideal mate, or not. But in order to reap all those benefits, the body must be properly integrated. Celebrity movement coach and manual therapist Aaron Alexander offers a revolutionary approach to body alignment to build strength, reduce pain, and put you on a direct path to peak performance that is both fun and accessible.centers on five daily optimizations that can be easily integrated into any workout, mindfulness practice, or daily life activity:A truly aligned life isn’t limited to sweating in a gym or stretching in a yoga studio, and Alexander provides the fundamental principles to optimize your physical and mental process in any situation. Blending Eastern philosophy with Western mechanics,brilliantly outlines the necessary tools to leverage the power of your own senses and body language to feel more flexible and confident, and details exactly how to reshape your environment for enhanced creativity and longevity. This is the quintessential user’s manual to feeling better than you ever thought possible, and looking great while you’re at it!