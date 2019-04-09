Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Align Method
5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, Sharper Mind, and Stress-Proof Life
Celebrity manual therapist and movement coach Aaron Alexander shows readers how posture and body alignment are powerful tools for building strength, achieving peak performance, reducing pain, and approaching the world with a new sense of confidence.Read More
Good posture is about more than standing up straight: It can change your mood, alleviate pain, rid your body of stressful tension, and may be the difference between getting that raise you’ve wanted and attracting your ideal mate, or not. But in order to reap all those benefits, the body must be properly integrated. Celebrity movement coach and manual therapist Aaron Alexander offers a revolutionary approach to body alignment to build strength, reduce pain, and put you on a direct path to peak performance that is both fun and accessible.
The Align Method centers on five daily optimizations that can be easily integrated into any workout, mindfulness practice, or daily life activity:
- Floor Sitting
- Hanging
- Hip-Hinging
- Walking
- Nose Breathing
