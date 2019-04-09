Aaron Alexander, CR, LMT

Aaron Alexander, CR, LMT is a pioneering manual therapist and movement coach with over sixteen years of professional experience whose clients range from A-list Hollywood celebrities to professional athletes and everyone in between. Over the last five years, Aaron has interviewed over three hundred of the world’s preeminent thought leaders on physical and psychological well-being on the top-rated Align Podcast, bringing together a variety of diverse perspectives on physical inhabitance. He’s a contributor to major media outlets ranging from Entrepreneur Magazine to MindBodyGreen and can typically be found somewhere in the Pacific Ocean or on Original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica, California.