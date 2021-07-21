The Current, Episode 41: Rachel Vogelstein & Meighan Stone
Episode Summary: This week on The Current, Rachel Vogelstein & Meighan Stone co-authors of AWAKENING: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights discuss the global success of the #MeToo movement, how the U.S. can support women around the world, the accuracy of The West Wing, what Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction means for the movement and more.
Episode Air Date: July 19, 2021
Length: 32:00
About the Book:
Awakening
by Rachel B. Vogelstein
by Meighan Stone
Foreword by Tarana Burke. Awakening chronicles the remarkable global impact of the #MeToo movement.
Since 2017, millions have joined the global movement known as #MeToo, catalyzing an unprecedented wave of women’s activism powered by technology that reaches across borders, races, religions, and economic divides. Today, women in more than 100 countries are using the hashtag to fight the violence and discrimination they face—and winning. What started as an online campaign against sexual harassment has triggered the most widespread cultural reckoning on women’s rights in history, with global implications for women’s participation in the economy, politics, and across social and cultural life.
Awakening is the first book to capture the global impact of this breakthrough movement. Bringing together political analysis and inspiring personal stories from women in seven countries—Brazil, China, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sweden, and Tunisia—Awakening takes readers to the front lines of a networked movement that’s fundamentally shifting how women organize for their own equality.
