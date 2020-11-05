Meighan Stone is an outspoken advocate for the rights of women around the world. She was president of the Malala Fund from 2014 to 2017, and is now a senior fellow in the Council on Foreign Relations’ Women and Foreign Policy program. Previously, she served as entrepreneurship fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center. Named one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People and on ELLE magazine’s “Women in Washington Power List,” Stone has led high-level advocacy, international development, and media projects with Bono’s ONE Campaign, the United Nations, World Economic Forum, FIFA World Cup, and G7 summits and with political campaigns, world leaders, celebrities, and technology corporations. Her writing on global women’s issues has appeared in TIME, Fortune, Quartz, the Hill, and Foreign Affairs.