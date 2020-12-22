Rachel B. Vogelstein

Rachel Vogelstein has dedicated her career to elevating women and girls, from the White House and the State Department to the campaign trail. She is the Douglas Dillon senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations, writing frequently in the Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, and other leading publications on the most important issues facing women globally. Previously, she served as a top counselor to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton on domestic and global women’s issues. During the Obama administration, Vogelstein was a member of the White House Council on Women and Girls and served as a top official in the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues at the U.S. Department of State. She serves on the boards of Planned Parenthood Global and the National Women’s History Museum, and earned the Secretary of State’s Superior Honor Award and a National Association of Women Lawyers Award.