Since 2017, millions have joined the global movement known as #MeToo, catalyzing an unprecedented wave of women’s activism and powered by technology that reaches across borders, races, religions, and economic divides. Today, women in more than 100 countries are using the hashtag to fight the violence and discrimination they face—and winning. What started as an online campaign against sexual harassment has triggered the most widespread cultural reckoning on women’s rights in history, with global implications for women’s participation in the economy, politics, and across social and cultural life.



Awakening: #MeToo & the Global Fight for Women's Rights is the first book to capture the global impact of this breakthrough movement. Bringing together political analysis and powerful storytelling from seven countries—Brazil, China, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sweden, and Tunisia—Awakening takes readers to the front lines of a networked movement that’s fundamentally shifting how women organize for their own equality.