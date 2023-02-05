Father’s Day Gifts for the Adventurous Dad

by Storey Digital Editors in Nature & Outdoor Living

Looking for just the right gift for an adventure-seeking Dad on Father’s Day? We compiled the perfect list for the daring dad who loves the outdoors.

Father, husband, or friend—we’ve got a book for every dad on your Father’s Day gift list!



Storey’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills

214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do

by the How-To Experts at Storey Publishing

Ever wondered how to capture a swarm of bees (yikes!)? Predict the weather by the clouds? Navigate by the stars? Or simply fix a flat bicycle tire or a burst pipe? Perfect for the do-it-yourself dad, this rich compendium will educate, fascinate, spark conversation, and inspire new hobbies and experiences. Plus, it’s a fun coffee table conversation starter!

Hand Hewn

The Traditions, Tools, and Enduring Beauty of Timber Framing

by Jack A. Sobon

If craftsmanship is his calling, then dad will love Hand Hewn. Renowned timber-frame architect Jack A. Sobon offers a fascinating look at how the natural, organic forms of trees become the framework for a home, with profiles of the classic tools he uses to hand hew and shape each timber, and explanations of the engineering of the wooden joinery that connects the timbers without a single nail.

American Axe

The Tool That Shaped a Continent

by Brett McLeod

You can’t go wrong with American Axe for the weekend warrior dad. From hand-forged axes of the Viking conquests to the American homesteader’s felling axe, this is a tool that has shaped human history like few others. American Axe pays tribute to this iconic instrument of settlement and industry, with rich history, stunning photography, and profiles of the most collectible vintage axes.

The Big Book of Cidermaking

Expert Techniques for Fermenting and Flavoring Your Favorite Hard Cider

by Christopher Shockey and Kirsten K. Shockey

This thorough, thoughtful handbook by husband-and-wife team Kirsten and Christopher Shockey is an empowering guide with expert advice and clear, step-by-step cidermaking instructions perfect for the beginner dad who needs foundational techniques and tips to get started—to the intermediate cider crafter who wants to expand their skills.

Skoolie!

How to Convert a School Bus or Van into a Tiny Home or Recreational Vehicle

by Will Sutherland

What wanderlusting dad wouldn’t love this alluring look at life on the road? Skoolie! is a complete, step-by-step guide to the bus conversion process, from seat removal to planning layout and installing insulation, flooring, and furnishings that meet your needs. Plus, it profiles eight skoolie fans and fabricators and includes loads of stunning photos of bus interiors.

How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying

An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms

by Frank Hyman

Perfect for beginner foragers who just need to answer the question “Can I eat it?” Hyman offers expert mushroom foraging advice, distilling down the most important information for the reader in colorful, folksy language that’s easy to remember when in the field. Easy-to-follow guidelines will have dad identifying which mushrooms are safe to eat and which ones to avoid in no time.

Herbal Medic

A Green Beret’s Guide to Emergency Medical Preparedness and Natural First Aid

by Sam Coffman

And to round things out, keep dad safe on Father’s Day—and every day—as he explores the great outdoors! With a focus on herbal medicine and first-aid essentials, former Green Beret medic and clinical herbalist Sam Coffman presents this comprehensive home reference on medical emergency preparedness for times when professional medical care is unavailable.

Storey Digital Editors — the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.