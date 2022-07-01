Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Skoolie!


How to Convert a School Bus or Van into a Tiny Home or Recreational Vehicle

by Will Sutherland

On Sale



Page Count



Publisher



ISBN-13



Genre



Description

School buses that have been converted into mobile living spaces — known as skoolies — are a natural extension of the tiny house craze. Buses are not only easier and safer to drive than an RV, they provide a jump-start on the conversion process with frame, roof, and floor already in place. Experienced builder Will Sutherland, whose creative school bus conversions have been featured in Road and Track and Popular Mechanics, is behind the wheel of this alluring look at life on the road. In addition to profiles of eight fellow skoolie fans and stunning photos of bus interiors designed for simple living, Skoolie! does what no other book on the subject has — it offers a complete, step-by-step guide to the conversion process, from seat removal to planning layout and installing insulation, flooring, and furnishings that meet your needs.

