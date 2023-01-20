Free shipping on orders $35+
Jack A. Sobon
Hand Hewn
Hand Hewn is a gorgeous celebration of the traditions and artistry of timber-frame building, a 7,000-year-old craft that holds an enduring attraction for its simple…
Learn to Timber Frame
The first guide to timber framing written specifically for beginners! Expert Will Beemer takes you through the entire process from start to finish, beginning with…
Build a Classic Timber-Framed House
Build a classic, enduring, and affordable home. With Jack A. Sobon’s careful guidance, you can construct your own timber-framed house in the traditional hall-and-parlor style.…
Timber Frame Construction
Discover the satisfaction of making your own durable, economical, and environmentally friendly timber frame structures. Covering all aspects of timber frame construction, this practical guide…