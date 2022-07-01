Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Storey's Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills
214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do
Description
Have you ever wondered how to capture a swarm of bees? Predict the weather by the clouds? And just how do you darn a pair of socks, anyway? Anyone curious about the myriad ways people have taught themselves to make, grow, and build things will find everything they’ve ever wondered about in this colorful, inviting volume. With dozens of useful and intriguing visual tutorials selected from Storey’s extensive library of how-to books, you can learn how to carve a turkey, create a butterfly garden, set up a dog agility course, keep a nature sketchbook, navigate by the stars, and more. Whether you plan to “do it yourself” or just love reading about how things are done, this rich compendium will educate, fascinate, spark conversation, and inspire new hobbies and experiences.
What's Inside
Praise
"For decades, Storey Publishing has been teaching curious readers how to “garden, farm, cook, craft, build, fix, and heal.” Now the “makers and doers” at Storey have compiled some of their favorite projects in this how-to book of how-to books, which couldn't have come at a better moment... So much has been canceled or postponed lately, but the excitement for learning new things doesn't have to be one of them. Storey’s Curious Compendium provides readers with the perfect book to spark a new interest or passion and have a lot of fun along the way." — Booklist, starred review
