Breakfast is Ready: Baby Bear Porridge
Breakfast is Ready: Baby Bear Porridge
by Amy Palanjian and Storey Digital Editors in Health & Well-being
Make a fun face in your instant oatmeal!
Rise and shine silly bear. Breakfast is ready! Busy Little Hands: Food Play!, from Amy Palanjian the creator of Yummytoddlerfood.com, is packed with activities (like this!) for preschoolers that foster fun in the kitchen and promote healthy eating habits. Read on for easy step-by-step instructions to make your very own Baby Bear Porridge.
Ingredients:
- Instant oats
- Hemp seeds
- Maple syrup
- Cinnamon
- Bananas
- Blueberries or Raisins
Grown-up prep steps:
- Place 1 ⁄4 cup instant oats, 1 teaspoon hemp seeds, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, and 1 ⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon in a bowl
- Stir in 1 ⁄2 cup of very hot water
- Cover with a plate, then let sit for about 3 minutes
- Slice a banana into 1 ⁄2-inch slices with the peel on and get out some blueberries or raisins
- Let the kids top the oatmeal with milk, if desired, and a fruity bear face
Kid steps:
- Start with a bowl of warm oatmeal
- Peel the banana slices
- Use fruit to make a silly bear face
- Enjoy your Baby Bear Porridge!
What other faces can you make? An owl, a pig, or a rabbit? We would love to see your silly face creations. Visit us on Instagram @storeypub and @yummytoddlerfood and tag your posts with #FoodPlay.
EXCERPTED AND ADAPTED FROM BUSY LITTLE HANDS: FOOD PLAY!© 2020 AMY PALANJIAN
Share This
9781635862676
Amy Palanjian
Amy Palanjian is a writer, editor, recipe developer, and an expert at helping families find easier ways to enjoy wholesome, delicious meals together. She is… See Bio
Storey Digital Editors
We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.
Related Reads
Busy Little Hands: Art Play!
Baby's First Kind Words
by Hsinping Pan
Food Faces
I Want to Be a Vet Activity Book