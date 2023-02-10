Breakfast is Ready: Baby Bear Porridge

Make a fun face in your instant oatmeal!

Rise and shine silly bear. Breakfast is ready! Busy Little Hands: Food Play!, from Amy Palanjian the creator of Yummytoddlerfood.com, is packed with activities (like this!) for preschoolers that foster fun in the kitchen and promote healthy eating habits. Read on for easy step-by-step instructions to make your very own Baby Bear Porridge.

Ingredients:

Instant oats

Hemp seeds

Maple syrup

Cinnamon

Bananas

Blueberries or Raisins

Grown-up prep steps:

Place 1 ⁄4 cup instant oats, 1 teaspoon hemp seeds, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, and 1 ⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon in a bowl

Stir in 1 ⁄2 cup of very hot water

Cover with a plate, then let sit for about 3 minutes

Slice a banana into 1 ⁄2-inch slices with the peel on and get out some blueberries or raisins

Let the kids top the oatmeal with milk, if desired, and a fruity bear face

Kid steps:

Start with a bowl of warm oatmeal

Peel the banana slices

Use fruit to make a silly bear face

Enjoy your Baby Bear Porridge!

What other faces can you make? An owl, a pig, or a rabbit? We would love to see your silly face creations. Visit us on Instagram @storeypub and @yummytoddlerfood and tag your posts with #FoodPlay.

