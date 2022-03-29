Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Queer Middle Grade Reads

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

Whether you’re currently a tween navigating your mixed-up pre-teen years, or you’re an adult not-so-fondly looking back at your middle school memories, everyone can agree that those years are awkward. You’re growing up and discovering things for yourself. You’re creating your own opinions and you’re trying to figure out who you are!  And sometimes that journey to self-discovery is really difficult. For queer tweens (and teens! And adults!) it can be especially hard to figure out what your identity is and finding the strength to proudly own it when the world isn’t always the most supportive place. These books are important for all readers: for those who see themselves in the characters to know they’re not alone and for others to open their minds to be more understanding of their peers who might be struggling with their identities. Three cheers for these queer novels!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 