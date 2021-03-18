Picture Books for Your Little Oceanographer
The ocean is a mysterious, powerful, sometimes magical, sometimes terrifying, thing. I don’t think you can stand at the edge of the sea and not be wowed. For the young readers out there who can’t get enough of the ocean, from the vast coastlines to the dark, unexplored depths, here are some picture books to inspire a little oceanographer.
Dorien Brouwers presents a stunning story about how sailing along the sea illustrates our journey through life. There are ups and downs, there are things to explore, and places to sea. And sometimes there are some really dark moments, but often times the beauty that comes from those dark depths is the best of all. The ocean has so much to teach all of us.
This dazzlingly illustrated debut about sailing through the journey of life is perfect for graduation or uplifting reading year-round.
Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries.
With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all. Ideal for all ages and filled with universal themes, the story also features a set of questions at the end that will invite parent-child conversations and encourage readers to explore their own life journeys.
Otis and Will Discover the Deep
by Barb Rosenstock
Illustrated by Katherine Roy
We know a lot about the ocean thanks to the determination and innovation of Otis Barton and Will Beebe, the first explorers to venture into the deep ocean. This true picture book depicts their journey, but also works to inspire those who always want to find out more, explore more, and have a grand adventure along the way.
The suspenseful, little-known true story of two determined pioneers who made the first dive into the deep ocean.
On June 6, 1930, engineer Otis Barton and explorer Will Beebe dove into the ocean inside a hollow metal ball of their own invention called the Bathysphere.
They knew dozens of things might go wrong. A tiny leak could shoot pressurized water straight through the men like bullets! A single spark could cause their oxygen tanks to explode! No one had ever dived lower than a few hundred feet…and come back. But Otis and Will were determined to become the first people to see what the deep ocean looks like.
This suspenseful story from acclaimed author Barb Rosenstock with mesmerizing watercolors by award-winning artist Katherine Roy will put you right in the middle of the spine-tingling, record-setting journey down, down into the deep.
A chicken? And the ocean? It seems an unlikely pairing but this story is very, very true! Monique, and her friend Guirec, sailed around the world. This is a story about friendship, perseverance, and survival—all while at sea!
Meet Monique! In this true story, online phenomenon Guirec Soudée shares his adventures both unbelievable and heartwarming, sailing around the world with his brave, affectionate red hen, Monique.
Monique is a highly accomplished chicken: she surfs, she skateboards, and she just crossed the world on a tiny boat with her human companion, Guirec, who helped steer. On their three-year journey, together they were unstoppable. When they became stranded in the ice off Greenland for four months, Monique, unruffled as always, kept Guirec alive with her eggs– and they both made it home.
Guirec and Monique are irresistible as unlikely comrades and friends taking on the world, and Guirec documented their journey with his remarkable, comical photographs. A deeply touching portrait of the real-life bond between animals and the humans who love them as well as a thrilling survival story, The Hen Who Sailed Around the World is an adventure for the ages.
Pearl
by Molly Idle
With a touch of magic, and a few mermaids, Molly Idle brings a beautiful story to life. Although this depicts a mermaid caring for the ocean, it teaches an important message about the impact we all have on the sea and how important it is that we each do our part. There’s power in even the smallest grain of sand!
Caldecott Honor author-illustrator Molly Idle dazzles with an original mermaid tale about how small, persistent actions can achieve great things.
Sometimes the tiniest light can shine the brightest! Like the other mermaids of the deep, Pearl longs to care for the endless beaches, coral reefs, and towering kelp forests of her vast ocean world. So when her mother asks her to tend to a mere grain of sand, Pearl is heartbroken. It takes all her patience and determination to discover how even the littlest mermaid can transform the world.
Caldecott Honor-winning author and artist Molly Idle has masterfully crafted a modern classic in this mesmerizing tale about the immense power of small actions.
To the Sea
by Cale Atkinson
Illustrated by Cale Atkinson
There are so many creatures in the sea, but what happens when they get lost? For those deep-sea divers with an interest in marine life, Tim’s story about helping a whale find his way home is just the ticket. Learning about all the creatures that call the ocean home is a powerful way to instill a lifelong love, and respect for the sea!
Sometimes Tim feels invisible at school-until one day, when Tim meets Sam. But Sam isn’t just any new friend: he’s a blue whale, and he can’t find his way home! Returning Sam to the sea is hard work, but Tim is determined to help. After all, it’s not every day you meet a new friend!
This picture book about the power of friendship by new talent Cale Atkinson is brought to life by charming, dynamic illustrations.
Within this beautiful book about a sea star, comes a story about learning to appreciate all that’s within ourselves. Not only are the fantastic illustrations enough to inspire a love of the ocean, they also inspire self-love!
A shining new picture book about learning to appreciate the wonders in your world and within yourself, by New York Times bestselling author Patrick McDonnell and Naoko Stoop, creator of Red Knit Cap Girl, a New York Times Best Illustrated book
Hoshi the sea star looks up in the sky and sees the stars shining. She wishes that she too could be in the sky amongst the brilliant stars–and as she imagines how much better it would be up in the air, she fails to appreciate the beautiful world that surrounds her underwater. It takes Hoshi’s friends, old and new, to help her realize that her shine comes from within. With gorgeous illustrations depicting colorful underwater life, Shine! teaches about the wonders that can be found inside ourselves.
Naoko’s gorgeous use of plywood as the canvas for her work offers the perfect texture and pattern to evoke waves and sea currents in the underwater scenes.
Ocean! Waves for All
Stacy McAnulty; David Litchfield (Illustrator)
Who better to talk about the ocean than the ocean itself? This humorous non-fiction book is a first-person narrative all about how to ocean came to by, how far and wide it stretches, and how much there is to explore beneath the waves.
From writer Stacy McAnulty and illustrator David Litchfield, Ocean! Waves for All is a light-hearted nonfiction picture book about the formation and history of the ocean, told from the perspective of the ocean itself.
Dude. Ocean is incredible. Atlantic, Pacific, Artic, Indian, Southern―it's all excellent Ocean! Not part of any nation, his waves are for all. And under those waves, man, he holds so many secrets. With characteristic humor and charm, Stacy McAnulty channels the voice of Ocean in this next "autobiography" in the Our Universe series. Rich with kid-friendly facts and beautifully brought to life by David Litchfield, this is an equally charming and irresistible companion to Earth!