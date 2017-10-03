Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Otis and Will Discover the Deep

Otis and Will Discover the Deep

The Record-Setting Dive of the Bathysphere

by

Illustrated by

The suspenseful, little-known true story of two determined pioneers who made the first dive into the deep ocean.

 
On June 6, 1930, engineer Otis Barton and explorer Will Beebe dove into the ocean inside a hollow metal ball of their own invention called the Bathysphere.
They knew dozens of things might go wrong. A tiny leak could shoot pressurized water straight through the men like bullets! A single spark could cause their oxygen tanks to explode! No one had ever dived lower than a few hundred feet…and come back. But Otis and Will were determined to become the first people to see what the deep ocean looks like.
This suspenseful story from acclaimed author Barb Rosenstock with mesmerizing watercolors by award-winning artist Katherine Roy will put you right in the middle of the spine-tingling, record-setting journey down, down into the deep.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Adventure & Adventurers

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316393799

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Author Essay

Dive into History with Otis & Will Discover the Deep

 

“How come you write about famous people?” asked a third grader.

 

There I stood at another school visit stumped by a young person asking a question I’ve heard over and over again. You’d think that by now, since I write picture book biographies, I’d have a handy answer. But each time, that “fame question” throws me. I guess it’s because I don’t choose my subjects because they’re famous.

 

Instead, I’m drawn to stories about people who’ve changed history. For me, history has never made sense as a series of facts or dates (which I still rarely remember!). Instead, I tend to agree with the quote attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, “There is properly no history, only biography.” In my books, I try to show students that history, whether in science, politics, or the arts, is made by regular people. People who pursued a dream or a skill in a deep way—not because someone forced them, not because they wanted to be popular; but usually just because they were curious and liked the work. In other words, the young Abraham Lincoln didn’t know he was gonna be ABRAHAM LINCOLN. He was just Abe, that tall kid; the one who loved to read and made friends easily.

 

Read More

 

Praise

*"Rosenstock's masterful pacing as the tank is submerged leaves us nearly breathless.... Roy's fluid watercolors and dramatic perspectives capture the heart-pounding emotion of the scientists' dangerous journey." —Horn Book, starred review

*"This is a true science adventure story...an outstanding work of nonfiction." —School Library Journal, starred review

*"The text brings in all the excitement and fear of the preparations and the dive itself. The illustrations, done in pencil, watercolor, gouache, and ink, go perfectly with the text in conveying the anticipation of the dive, the darkness as they go deeper, and the fear as some unexpected things happen. An extensive Author's Note and Illustrator's Note give more detail on Otis and Will and the challenges of illustrating their dive. This would be an excellent book for read aloud."—School Library Connection, starred review

 

"Rosenstock and Roy's collaboration celebrates scientific teamwork and an exciting first in deep-sea exploration." —Kirkus Reviews

"Meticulous research underpins everything with fascinating detail and sometimes terrifying drama, inextricably intertwined in this tribute to STEM, teamwork, and the 'last frontier on earth.'"
The San Francisco Chronicle

* "[A] tribute to the power of curiosity, imagination, and ambition." —Publishers Weekly, starred review

 

*"This is a true adventure tale par excellence, tautly plotted, nail-bitingly told, and splendidly illuminated in the illustrations by Roy, from the detailed tinkering on deck, to the claustrophobic innards of the Bathysphere, to the exotic never-before-seen life forms that crossed the searchlight." —BCCB, starred review

 

"With risks of leaks, explosions, and suffocation, the dive was dramatic on its own, but Rosenstock and Roy imbue the scenes with even more suspense. A repeated refrain of 'down, down, down' and ever-darkening backgrounds punctuated by moments of gasp-inducing mishaps ratchet up the tension, but when they finally make it to 800 feet below the ocean surface, it's all worth it for the view of glowing, alien creatures, which Roy powerfully depicts in a swirling, dusky double-gatefold spread." —Booklist

 

"A little-known true story...[with] engaging watercolor illustrations." —The Washington Post

Read More Read Less