Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)
A Guide to Navigation for Young Adventurers
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Born to explore
Get outside with this interactive book that shows how explorers have found their way around the planet for thousands of years. Read about the ancient Polynesians who tracked the stars and waves to sail precise paths through the ocean. Or the Age of European Exploration navigators who use compasses and dead reckoning to reach the New World. And learn the science behind radar and modern-day GPS satellites. Then discover how to do it yourself! With illustrated activities as well as handy tips throughout, you’ll learn the fascinating history and seriously useful skills to become a true navigator.
Up your adventure game and learn to:
—Find north and south by reading the trees
—Make a simple compass
—Use the stars to tell time
—Build a basic sextant
—Get your bearings using the sun
—Go treasure hunting with GPS
Get outside with this interactive book that shows how explorers have found their way around the planet for thousands of years. Read about the ancient Polynesians who tracked the stars and waves to sail precise paths through the ocean. Or the Age of European Exploration navigators who use compasses and dead reckoning to reach the New World. And learn the science behind radar and modern-day GPS satellites. Then discover how to do it yourself! With illustrated activities as well as handy tips throughout, you’ll learn the fascinating history and seriously useful skills to become a true navigator.
Up your adventure game and learn to:
—Find north and south by reading the trees
—Make a simple compass
—Use the stars to tell time
—Build a basic sextant
—Get your bearings using the sun
—Go treasure hunting with GPS
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"An ideal resource to integrate geography, history, and STEM." —Booklist
"A nice addition to school collections where geography and human movement are studied.” —School Library Journal
"A nice addition to school collections where geography and human movement are studied.” —School Library Journal
"An ideal resource to integrate geography, history, and STEM." —Booklist
"A nice addition to school collections where geography and human movement are studied.” —School Library Journal
"A nice addition to school collections where geography and human movement are studied.” —School Library Journal