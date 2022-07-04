How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Born To Explore



Get outside with this interactive boom that shows how explorers have found their way around the planet for thousands of years. Read about the ancient Polynesians who tracked the stars and waves to sail precise paths through the ocean. Or the Age of European Exploration navigators who use compasses and dead reckoning to reach the New World. And learn the science behind radar and modern-day GPS satellites. Then discover how to do it yourself!

Up your adventure game and learn to:

—Find north and south by reading the trees

—Make a simple compass

—Use the stars to tell time

—Build a basic sextant

—Get your bearings using the sun

—Go treasure hunting with GPS





