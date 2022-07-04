Free shipping on orders $35+

How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)
How to Go Anywhere (and Not Get Lost)

A Guide to Navigation for Young Adventurers

by Hans Aschim

Foreword by Nainoa Thompson

Narrator Michael Currin

ebook Trade Paperback

Mar 30, 2021

Description

Born To Explore

Get outside with this interactive boom that shows how explorers have found their way around the planet for thousands of years. Read about the ancient Polynesians who tracked the stars and waves  to sail precise paths through the ocean. Or the Age of European Exploration navigators who use compasses and dead reckoning to reach the New World. And learn the science behind radar and modern-day GPS satellites. Then discover how to do it yourself! 
Up your adventure game and learn to:
—Find north and south by reading the trees
—Make a simple compass
—Use the stars to tell time
—Build a basic sextant
—Get your bearings using the sun
—Go treasure hunting with GPS


 

Praise

"An ideal resource to integrate geography, history, and STEM." Booklist

"A nice addition to school collections where geography and human movement are studied.” School Library Journal
 
