Guirec Soudée

Guirec is a young 24-year-old sailor who makes a round-the-world trip aboard his yacht Yvinec, accompanied by a red hen called Monique. At age 22, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone. At 23, he went 130 days without assistance stuck in ice near Greenland. At 24, he became the youngest navigator in the world to cross the Northwest Passage alone!