Guirec Soudée
Guirec is a young 24-year-old sailor who makes a round-the-world trip aboard his yacht Yvinec, accompanied by a red hen called Monique. At age 22, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone. At 23, he went 130 days without assistance stuck in ice near Greenland. At 24, he became the youngest navigator in the world to cross the Northwest Passage alone!Read More
By the Author
The Hen Who Sailed Around the World
Meet Monique! In this true story, online phenomenon Guirec Soudée shares his adventures both unbelievable and heartwarming, sailing around the world with his brave, affectionate…