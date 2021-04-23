Kids’ Favorite Chapter Books
Do you remember when you first started reading? Reading your first chapter book was a BIG DEAL! It felt like you had graduated to the “big kid books”. You were such a pro at reading and the books were so lengthy that they needed chapters. Now as an adult there are people who prefer long chapters, some who prefer tons of short snippets…but that’s a debate for another blog post. For now, check out the list below that’s chock-full of chapter books that kids are sure to love. The best part is that these are all the first book in a series. And everyone knows chapter books are like potato chips—you can’t read just one!
In this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).
Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the bumblebee, and grumpy Krabbit—he'd rather not be here, but what can you do?
In this graphic novel for newly independent readers, Baloney and friends step into the spotlight and embody all the charm of childhood in three short tales and three mini-comics that invite readers to join the fun! Giggle with Baloney as he performs some questionable magic, give him a boost when a case of the blues gets him down, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and at the end, learn to draw all the characters with clear step-by-step instructions!
Kondo & Kezumi Are Not Alone
by David Goodner
Illustrated by Andrea Tsurumi
Fans of Ivy & Bean and Mercy Watson will love this story about best friends Kondo and Kezumi as they head home—only to realize there is an unexpected guest.
Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. Since the surprise bottle washed ashore with a map containing the mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE, Kondo and Kezumi have been traveling the seas, making new friends, and discovering more about themselves and their place in the world.
But now it's time for Kondo and Kezumi to head home. Except there's still time to see Tiny Island, make a pit stop at Dairy Isle, or even Donut island. And when Kondo and Kezumi arrive on their familiar shore, they are greeted with another boat anchored in their waters. Who could it be? Will Kondo and Kezumi be ready for a new guest on their island or is home finally changed for good?
David Goodner and Andrea Tsurumi team up for this illustrated chapter book series filled with charming quirks and unexpected discoveries. Packed with vibrant full-color art and paired with poignant text, this chapter book is ideal for emerging readers searching for adventure, friendship, and fun.
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Chews Your Destiny
by Rhode Montijo
Illustrated by Rhode Montijo
Gabby Gomez loves to chew bubble gum even though her mother has warned her against it. It’s not like she will turn into gum . . . except, that’s exactly what happens! With her new, stretch-tastic powers Gabby can help save the day, but she will have to keep her gummy alter-ego a secret from her mother or else she’ll find herself in a really sticky situation.
The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13
by Honest Lee
by Matthew J. Gilbert
Illustrated by Joelle Dreidemy
As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.
The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13 is the first title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.
When unlucky teacher Ms. Linda LaCrosse wins the lottery, she shares her winnings with her class-giving each student over a BILLION DOLLARS!
You might think this was nice, but it was not. It was a nasty idea. With great money comes awful allergies, terrible taxes, violent volcanoes, and other pesky problems. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, winning the lottery is not always lucky.
Lola Levine likes writing in her diario, sipping her mom’s cafe con leche, eating her dad’s matzo ball soup, and playing soccer with her team, the Orange Smoothies. So what if she doesn’t always fit in?
Lola is fierce on the field, but when a soccer game during recess gets too competitive, she accidentally hurts her classmate Juan Gomez. Now everyone is calling her Mean Lola Levine! Lola feels terrible, but with the help of her family, her super best friend, Josh Blot, and a little “pencil power,” she just might be able to turn it all around.
In this first book in a series, young readers will be inspired by Lola’s big heart and creative spirit as she learns to navigate the second grade in true Lola style!
Peter Powers and His Not-So-Super Powers!
Kent Clark; Dave Bardin (Illustrator); Brandon T. Snider
If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.
Everyone in Peter Powers’ family has super awesome superpowers. His dad controls fire with his mind, and his mom can fly. His big brother makes copies of himself, and his little sister is super-strong. And his baby brother even turns invisible! But all Peter can do is–this is really embarrassing–make ice cubes with his fingertips.
When Captain Tornado comes to town and begins robbing banks, will Peter Powers and his totally lame abilities step up to save the day–or will he get cold feet? Join Peter Powers and his fantastic family for their first action-packed and fun-filled adventure to find out!
Peter Powers and His Not-So-Super Powers is the first in a new chapter book series of exciting stories about a young boy who has the worst superpower ever. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.
The Dragonsitter
Josh Lacey; Garry Parsons (Illustrator)
The first book in a fresh and funny new chapter book series, told completely in emails, about a boy named Eddie and a naughty pet dragon!
Dear Uncle Morton, You’d better got on a plane right now and come back here. Your dragon has eaten Jemima. Emily loved that rabbit!
It had sounded so easy: Eddie just needed to look after Uncle Morton’s unusual pet for a week while he went on vacation. But soon the fridge is empty, the curtains are blazing, and the mailman is fleeing down the front path. The Dragonsitter will have readers laughing out loud and begging for more adventures.
