Arthurian-Inspired Middle Grade Reads
The legend of King Arthur and Camelot is, well, legendary! And for good reason. It’s fun, timeless, adventurous, offers the tale of bravery, knights, magic, loyalty and a kingdom that lasts forever. It’s a great story to pass down to newer readers. If your young one is a fan of King Arthur or if you want to introduce new readers to Legend of Camelot we have a list of books that fit the bill.
Alexandria Rogers takes the tale of legend of Camelot and completely weaves a new story. This one is different; it’s not a modern update or even a retelling. The Witch, The Sword and the Cursed Knights celebrates the old and keeps Arthur’s court alive, while taking you on a page-turning adventure that adults and kids alike won’t be able to put down.
Twelve-year-old Ellie can’t help that she’s a witch, the most hated member of society. Determined to prove her worth and eschew her heritage, Ellie applies to the Fairy Godmother Academy—her golden ticket to societal acceptance. But Ellie’s dreams are squashed when she receives the dreaded draft letter to serve as a knight of King Arthur’s legendary Round Table. She can get out of the draft—but only if she saves a lost cause.
Enter Caedmon, a boy from Wisconsin struggling with the death of his best friend. He first dismisses the draft as ridiculous; magic can’t possibly exist. But when Merlin’s ancient magic foretells his family’s death if he doesn’t follow through, he travels to the knights’ castle, where he learns of a wicked curse leeching the knights of their power.
To break the curse, Ellie and Caedmon must pass a series of deathly trials and reforge the lost, shattered sword of Excalibur. And unless Ellie accepts her witch magic and Caedmon rises to become the knight he’s meant to be, they will both fail—and the world will fall to the same darkness that brought King Arthur and Camelot to ruin.
Actual Arthur and time travel? Yes, please. Traditional tale and new adventure at the same time. It brings up the question: if you knew the way your life turned out, would you still do the same things?
When young Arthur of Camelot accidentally time-travels to the 21st century and Googles himself, he discovers the not-so-happily ever after in store for him once he pulls the sword from the stone. Yes, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight, but he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and eventually die in battle. What’s a once-and-future king to do? Easy: stay in the future, where he’ll actually have a future–and join the football team instead.
Now, with the help of the great wizard Merlin, modern-day gamer-geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and the stubborn soon-to-be-king Arthur back to the past where he belongs.
The Adventurers Guild
by Zack Loran Clark
by Nick Eliopulos
The first in a trilogy that’s perfect for fans who enjoy the brotherhood and friendship from the Knights of Camelot.
In one of the last cities standing after the world fell to monsters, best friends Zed Kagari and Brock Dunderfel have high hopes for the future. Zed desperately wishes to join the ranks of the Mages Guild, where his status as Freestone’s only half elf might finally be an asset. Brock, the roguishly handsome son of merchants, is confident he’ll be welcomed into the ranks of the Merchants Guild.
But just as it seems the boys’ dreams have come true, their lives take a startling turn . . . and they find themselves members of the perilous Adventurers Guild. And when the boys uncover a conspiracy that threatens all of Freestone, Zed, Brock, and their new allies-Liza, a fierce noble, and Jett, a brave dwarf-must prove their worth once and for all.
This book has it all: a Fantasy land, a quest to save a friend and expose the real villain, daring battles, and twists and turns. OH! And Excalibur. It is an adventure with Arthurian tale written all over it.
When Grubb, an orphan and runaway chimney sweep, entered the wondrous world of the Odditorium, his life changed forever. Apprenticed to the mechanical marvel’s strange proprietor, Alistair Grim, Grubb unfortunately must settle into his new position on the lam, as all of England is convinced that Alistair Grim is a villain. Grim, however, has come up with a plan to expose the real villain: Prince Nightshade, a wicked necromancer who wants the Odditorium’s power source for himself.
With the evil prince hot on their trail, Grim, Grubb and the rest of the Odditorium’s crew embark on a perilous adventure to find the legendary sword Excalibur: the only weapon capable of penetrating Nightshade’s magical suit of armor. As expected, their quest turns out to be anything but ordinary. Not only can the Odditorium fly, but it can also swim! And so the crew battens down the hatches and sets off on an underwater voyage to the otherworldly realm of Avalon, home to Excalibur. Along the way, they must battle a banshee assassin, sea monsters, and a witch who seeks revenge on Alistair Grim for stealing her magical objects.
But that’s not all. Unbeknownst to Grubb and the others, their fate has been written in an ancient Avalonian prophecy–a prophecy that holds the key to a destiny not even Alistair Grim could have imagined.
There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my little brother, so I completely understand when Marabel goes on an action-packed, magical adventure that goes against expectations to rescue her brother and save their kingdom. I think Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table would approve.
In Magikos, life is dictated by the Book of Fate’s ancient predictions, including the birth of a royal Chosen One who will save the realm. Princess Marabel has grown up in the shadow of her twin brother, Marco, who everyone assumes is the true Chosen One. While Marco is adored and given every opportunity, Marabel is overlooked and has to practice her sword fighting in secret.
But on the night of their thirteenth birthday, Marco is kidnapped by an evil queen, and Marabel runs to his rescue. Outside the castle walls for the first time, accompanied by her best friend and a very smug unicorn, Marabel embarks on a daring mission that brings her face-to-face with fairies, trolls, giants–and the possibility that all is not as it seems in Magikos
A mix of the two most famous Arthurs we know—what’s not to love?
When Arthur's third-grade class competes at the Middle Ages Fair against Glenbrook Academy, they lose at Merlin's Labyrinth, tug-of-war, and even a pie-eating contest. The only challenge left is to pull a sword from a stone. Can Arthur and his classmates show Glenbrook who the real winners are?