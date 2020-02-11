Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Zack Loran Clark

Zack Loran Clark and Nick Eliopulos are best friends living in New York. They have been playing Dungeons & Dragons together every week for more than a decade. Zack secretly wishes that he were an elf; Nick publicly denies that he is a dragon.
The Adventurers Guild