Zack Loran Clark
Zack Loran Clark and Nick Eliopulos are best friends living in New York. They have been playing Dungeons & Dragons together every week for more than a decade. Zack secretly wishes that he were an elf; Nick publicly denies that he is a dragon.
By the Author
Twilight of the Elves
I should probably start at the beginning, Zed wrote, when things first went wrong?.Zed, Brock, and their friends may have saved Freestone from destruction, but…
The Adventurers Guild
Few ever asked to join the Adventurers Guild. . . . Their members often died young.In one of the last cities standing after the world…