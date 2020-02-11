Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Adventurers Guild: Night of Dangers
In the third book of Zack Loran Clark and Nicholas Eliopulos’s thrilling series, the Adventurers Guild may have defeated the evil that cast the elves from their home, but that doesn’t keep them in the Freestoners’ good graces for long.
An ordinary day at the market comes to a fatal end when a rare Danger infiltrates the city, leaving over a dozen dead. Tensions come to a boil as the city is threatened by upheaval from within and becomes alight with terror. Brock finds himself frustratingly unable to utilize his underground contacts…though the mysterious Lady Grey may not be finished with him yet.
To come together to save their city from a timeless evil looking to settle a score, the young adventurers must learn to trust in each other again and be willing to do whatever it takes to stop the tragedy of the Day of Dangers from happening again.
Also available in the series:
The Adventurers Guild
Twilight of the Elves
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Adventurers Guild:
A Kirkus Reviews Best Middle Grade Book
A Junior Library Guild Selection
*"This tale is a page-turner that has the perfect mix of suspense, Princess Bride humor, and engaging characters, one that's definitely earned the sequel to come. A dazzling adventure sure to become a classic, if not a movie."—Kirkus, starred review
"If you're someone who likes a thrilling adventure with a surprise on every page, this book is for you."— Time for Kids
Praise for Twilight of the Elves:
"Twilight of the Elves, like its predecessor, The Adventurers Guild, is great fun punctuated by increasingly scary dangers. . . . best friends Zed and Brock must confront a refugee crisis, bigotry and an army of undead elves."—Shelf Awareness