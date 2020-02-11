Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nick Eliopulos
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Twilight of the Elves
I should probably start at the beginning, Zed wrote, when things first went wrong?.Zed, Brock, and their friends may have saved Freestone from destruction, but…
The Adventurers Guild
Few ever asked to join the Adventurers Guild. . . . Their members often died young.In one of the last cities standing after the world…