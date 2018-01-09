Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Marabel and the Book of Fate

by

Free-spirited Marabel must defy expectations to rescue her brother–and their kingdom–in this charming, action-packed, and magical story perfect for fans of Ella Enchanted and Dealing with Dragons.

In Magikos, life is dictated by the Book of Fate’s ancient predictions, including the birth of a royal Chosen One who will save the realm. Princess Marabel has grown up in the shadow of her twin brother, Marco, who everyone assumes is the true Chosen One. While Marco is adored and given every opportunity, Marabel is overlooked and has to practice her sword fighting in secret.

But on the night of their thirteenth birthday, Marco is kidnapped by an evil queen, and Marabel runs to his rescue. Outside the castle walls for the first time, accompanied by her best friend and a very smug unicorn, Marabel embarks on a daring mission that brings her face-to-face with fairies, trolls, giants–and the possibility that all is not as it seems in Magikos.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: February 6th 2018

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780316433983

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Praise

Praise for Marabel and the Book of Fate:
"This fantasy title empowers as much as it entertains...an engrossing, laugh-filled adventure."—SLJ
"As with her other endeavors, Barrett ably gives the genre a good tweak and skewers traditional expectations... Funny and exciting, Marabel and the Book of Fate is a hit."—BookPage
"...a neat addition to any fantasy-fan's library."—Booklist
"[A] series opener that pits fate against free will, touches on prejudice and patriarchy, and has fun with fairy tale tropes....offers food for thought on an array of valuable topics."—Publishers Weekly
"Young readers will enjoy the modern day references, such as a video game called Impcraft and bracelets that accept phone calls, that are mixed with common fairy tale themes."—School Library Connection
"The tongue-in-cheek reinterpretation of contemporary politics adds a fresh layer to this story of palace intrigue and adventures in an enchanted land."—Horn Book
"...[a] funny and heartfelt fantasy tale."—B&N Kids Blog
