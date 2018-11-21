4 Books to Say Thank You!

This beautiful little book about generosity and gratitude is the perfect tale for Thanksgiving! When Omu makes a thick red stew in a big fat pot for a nice evening meal, she thinks it will be the best dinner she has ever had. But as the scent of her stew wafts down the street, everyone in the neighborhood wants a taste, and Omu always shares. But by the end of the day, will Omu have enough for herself?