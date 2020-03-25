Ultimate Single Parent Romance Checklist

Rosaline Palmer has always lived by those rules—well, except for when she dropped out of college to raise her daughter, Amelie. As she teeters on the edge of financial disaster, Rosaline lands a spot on the nation’s most beloved baking show. Winning the prize money would give her daughter the life she deserves—and Rosaline is determined to stick to the instructions. However, more than collapsing trifles stand between Rosaline and sweet, sweet victory. Suave and parent-approved Alain Pope knows all the right moves to sweep her off her feet, but it’s shy electrician Harry Dobson who makes Rosaline question her long-held beliefs—about herself, her family, and her desires.